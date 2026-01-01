India: Kashmiri shawl sellers choose between safety & livelihood as surge in attacks

Shafaqna English- A surge in attacks has forced many Kashmiris to return home. Kashmiri shawl sellers choose between safety and livelihood.

Ayaz Ahmad stares at his screen, fingers moving rapidly as he types in a group chat on his mobile phone.

Ahmad, 28, goes around houses in Hisar, a city in northern India’s Haryana state, selling shawls and other handicraft items – like thousands of other itinerant traders from Indian-administered Kashmir, who crisscross the country on foot or bicycles.

But a spate of hate attacks faced by the shawl sellers in recent weeks has forced them to rethink and strategise what was once a common, winter-time sight across Indian cities: Kashmiris lugging large wraps holding shawls and other wares.

