Women in Afghanistan under Taliban rule are grappling with severe deprivation

Shafaqna English- Women and girls in Afghanistan under Taliban rule are grappling with severe deprivation, widespread poverty, and collective humiliation.

Videos circulating widely on social media in recent days depict the painful reality of their lives. The published footage shows numerous women sitting outside mosque gates and along streets, extending their hands to men for a piece of bread, while the Taliban have stripped away their rights to education, work, and a free life.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

www.shafaqna.com