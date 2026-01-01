English
Shafaqna English- Colombia’s Muslim communities in cities like Bogotá and Medellín celebrated Ramadan with decorations and prayers.

Colombia’s Muslims comprise less than 0.2 percent of the population in a country that is majority Catholic.

Ziauddin Yahya Iqbal Sandoval, known to his friends as Zia, observes Ramadan with quiet conviction.

The 14-year-old was born and raised in Colombia, where Christianity remains dominant. Nearly 63 percent of the population identifies as Catholic.

But Zia is one of an estimated 85,000 to 100,000 Muslims in Colombia, comprising less than 0.2 % of the country’s population.

Sources: Aljazeera

www.shafaqna.com

