South Africa: Muslims celebrate Ramadan by blending religious traditions with local customs

Shafaqna English- In South Africa, cities such as Cape Town, Durban, and Johannesburg, Muslims celebrate Ramadan by blending religious traditions with local customs.

South Africa is a Christian-majority country, with only about 2% of the country identifying as Muslim.

Daily fasts are traditionally broken with dates and prayers, often in mosques or during large community gatherings.

The Bo-Kaap area in Cape Town, known for its rich Islamic heritage, serves as a focal point for Ramadan celebrations. Special Iftar meals feature dishes like curries, biryanis, and sweet, creamy drinks such as boeber, reflecting a mix of Indonesian, Malaysian, and Indian culinary influences. These meals bring together families and communities to mark the daily breaking of the fast.

As the holy month begins, religious leaders and community organizations across South Africa are preparing events and initiatives to support spiritual reflection, charity, and communal harmony during Ramadan.

Sources: Morocco World News

www.shafaqna.com