Shafaqna English | AI & HI adopted content- How is Ramadan celebrated in Iraq?

Spiritual Practices

Ramadan in Iraq follows the core Islamic traditions observed worldwide:

Fasting (Sawm): Muslims fast from dawn (Fajr) until sunset (Maghrib).

Extra Prayers: Special nightly prayers called Taraweeh are performed in mosques across cities like Baghdad, Basra, and Mosul.

Quran Recitation: Many aim to complete the entire Quran during the month.

Laylat al-Qadr: The “Night of Power” is especially observed during the last 10 nights with intense prayer.

Iftar Traditions (Breaking the Fast)

Iraqi families gather at sunset for Iftar, often starting with:

Dates and water (following the tradition of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH))

Soup (commonly lentil soup)

Popular dishes like: Dolma (stuffed vegetables) Quzi (slow-roasted lamb with rice) Biryani (Iraqi style) Masgouf (grilled carp, especially in Baghdad)



Desserts are also important:

Kleicha (date-filled pastries)

Zalabia

Baklava

Sweet drinks such as sharbat, tamarind juice, or apricot juice (qamar al-din) are common.

Community & Social Life

Family Gatherings: Extended families often rotate hosting Iftar.

Charity (Zakat & Sadaqah): Giving to the poor is heavily emphasized. Many distribute food baskets to families in need.

Public Iftars: In some neighborhoods, especially in Baghdad, large communal meals are organized.

Night Atmosphere: After Iftar, streets stay lively late into the night with cafés open and people socializing.

Cultural Traditions

Mheibes (Mahibes)

A uniquely Iraqi Ramadan game called Mheibes is widely played:

A ring is hidden in one team member’s hand.

The opposing team must guess who holds it.

It’s especially popular in Baghdad and draws large nighttime crowds.

The Musaharati

In some areas, a traditional drummer walks the streets before dawn to wake people for Suhoor (the pre-dawn meal).

Suhoor (Pre-Dawn Meal)

Before dawn, families wake to eat a light but sustaining meal such as:

Bread, cheese, eggs

Yogurt

Beans (foul)

Tea

Eid al-Fitr

Ramadan ends with Eid al-Fitr:

Payment of Zakat al-Fitr

Special morning prayers

Visiting relatives

Giving children money (Eidiya)

Wearing new clothes

Preparing festive sweets like Kleicha

Local Ramadan traditions in different regions of Iraq

Local Ramadan traditions in Iraq vary by region, shaped by history, ethnicity, and local culture.

Here’s how it differs across southern, central, and Kurdish (northern) Iraq:

Southern Iraq (Basra & the South)

Includes cities like Basra, Nasiriyah, and Amarah.

Religious Atmosphere

Strong Shia traditions.

Large mosque gatherings and religious lectures.

In some holy cities (like nearby Najaf Ashraf and Karbala), Ramadan has an especially spiritual intensity.

Food Traditions

Seafood is more common (due to Basra’s location near the Persian Gulf).

Spicier rice dishes.

Popular desserts include kleicha and syrup-based sweets.

Community Life

Strong tribal and extended family gatherings.

Large communal Iftars.

Traditional Mheibes competitions are very popular.

Central Iraq (Baghdad & Surroundings)

Includes Baghdad, Fallujah, and Samarra.

Mixed Traditions

Both Sunni and Shia communities celebrate, sometimes with slight differences in religious practices.

Baghdad is especially famous for lively Ramadan nights.

Nightlife & Culture

Cafés stay open very late.

Historic neighborhoods light up with decorations.

Mheibes tournaments in Baghdad can draw huge crowds.

Street vendors sell sweets and juices after Iftar.

Food

Famous for Masgouf (grilled carp).

Rich, diverse dishes reflecting Iraq’s mixed heritage.

Kurdish Region (Northern Iraq)

Includes Erbil, Sulaymaniyah, and Duhok.

Cultural Identity

Ramadan is observed religiously, but Kurdish culture adds unique elements.

The atmosphere may feel slightly less formal in some areas compared to the south.

Food Differences

More grilled meats and yogurt-based dishes.

Kurdish-style rice and stews.

Unique regional breads.

Social Life

Families gather at home rather than large public gatherings.

Public parks become popular at night.

Cafés and tea houses are very active after Iftar.

Despite regional differences, all parts of Iraq share:

Strong emphasis on charity

Deep family bonds

Celebration of Eid al-Fitr with joy and generosity

Overall, Ramadan in Iraq is a blend of devotion, hospitality, resilience, and strong family bonds. Despite challenges the country has faced, the spirit of togetherness during Ramadan remains very strong.

The featured image is generated by ChatGPT Image Creator.

Shafaqna English’s AI & HI adoption: Methods and motivations