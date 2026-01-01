Another difficult Ramadan for displaced in Gaza

Shafaqna English- For the third Ramadan in a row, Palestinians trapped in Gaza are not afforded luxuries. The long-awaited ceasefire, has not helped the vast majority of those displaced – tens of thousands are still in dire need of support. The food distribution from Islamic Relief during Ramadan was a big thing for them.



Almost everyone living in Gaza has experienced displacement, and most have experienced it multiple times. Families are struggling to find shelter, and they are now almost entirely reliant on humanitarian aid.

“I used to own a small supermarket where I sold food and staple goods, and it was the main source of livelihood for me and my son, Mahmoud.”

But life for Akram, 55, and his family, has radically changed in the past few years.

“During the war, my store and house were both bombed, and we are now left without shelter or any means of income,” Akram says.

“Our lives have turned into a nightmare, and we are now surviving on charity kitchens and community kitchens, waiting for aid that comes here and there, without any hope of providing for our children.”

Gaza bakery supports displaced families ahead of Ramadan Iftar

In the crowded al-Bureij Camp in central Gaza Strip, the rhythm of kneading and ovens hums steadily inside a small bakery serving thousands of displaced families.

Wide trays of dough are shaped and stacked as women press and flatten rounds of bread, while men feed wood-fired ovens and pull out golden loaves in quick succession. The bakery’s 27 workers — men and women — move in a coordinated flow from preparation to baking, then packaging the bread into plastic bags for distribution.

Bags are loaded onto a truck and delivered across tented camps, where children wait in line.

