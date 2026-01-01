Syria: Popular markets in Damascus are crowded during Ramadan

Shafaqna English- Popular markets in Damascus, Syria have become crowded during the holy month of Ramadan, with Syrians shoppers searching for cheaper options amid economic hardship.

Damascus’ popular markets are crowded with shoppers and stocked with food, spices and household goods. But for many residents, preparations for the month have become a painful reminder of how far their purchasing power has eroded.

Merchandise is widely available in markets such as Sarouja, al-Hamidiyah and al-Bazouriyeh, and foot traffic has surged in recent days. Yet many shoppers say they now spend more time asking about prices than buying, calculating every purchase as costs continue to climb.

