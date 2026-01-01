Shafaqna English- Al-Abbas (AS) Holy Shrine launches its Cultural competition in commemoration of birth anniversary of Imam Hassan (AS) in Karbala.

It is a condition for receiving the prize that the winner must personally attend the celebration dedicated to the anniversary of the birth of Imam Hassan (AS), which will be held on Thursday, the 15th of Ramadan 1447 AH, corresponding to 5/3/2026, at 8:00 PM after the Maghrib and Isha prayers in the area of the Bab Qibla of the Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Courtyard.

