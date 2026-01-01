English
Iraq: Nearly 60,000 people displaced in Dhi Qar due to worsening water shortages

Shafaqna English- More than 10,500 families —nearly 60,000 people— have been displaced in Dhi Qar due to worsening water shortages and climate change.

Haider Saadi, adviser to the Dhi Qar province on desertification and drought affairs, told Shafaq News that 98% of the province’s wetlands and agricultural areas have turned into barren, desert-like land after a sharp decline in water inflows, adding that the crisis over the past four years has led to the death of more than 15,000 buffalo and the loss of 90% of fish stocks, describing it as “the destruction of biodiversity in the region.”

