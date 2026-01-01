Economic pressure on small car manufacturers in Germany

Shafaqna English– Small German firm Dostech shifted focus in 2018 toward a major electric mobility project due to booming automotive inquiries, which initially drove fast growth and the acquisition of its Moessingen headquarters, but also exposed it to Germany’s car industry crisis.

Staff cuts have been necessary for the firm, and its auto-related income has dropped. The slump in demand in the automotive supply chain is squeezing numerous small manufacturers and threatening both employment and municipal services.

