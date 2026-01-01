Saudi Arabia: Guesthouses in Hail open doors to strangers during Ramadan

There are many madafas in Hail, which is the home of Hatem Al-Tai, the historical ruler of the area whose name has become a byword in Arabic for generosity. Among the most prominent of them are the madafas of Al-Na’am and Al-Ebedah.

Supervisor Mohammed Al-Na’am spoke to Arab News about his preparations for hosting guests during the holy month. He has set up soft lighting and a special corner for the Qur’an and Dhikr (remembrance) so that the madafa is perfectly prepared to offer comfort and tranquility, welcoming guests into a distinctive Ramadan atmosphere.

Events held during the month include group iftar dinners, guest speakers who talk about Ramadan values, prayer sessions, and various charitable initiatives.

The walls of the madafa are usually decorated with pictures of the host’s ancestors, and the hall is usually decorated with motifs reflecting the local Hail character.

During Ramadan, it is customary for the conversation to focus on spiritual topics, charity, and stories of patience and concern for the poor, the needy and those who are struggling to pay their debts.