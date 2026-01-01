English
Over 100,000 informal housing units spread across Iraq

Shafaqna English- Over 100,000 informal housing units are spread across Iraq, sheltering an estimated 500,000 to 600,000 residents.

Iraq’s Ministry of Planning spokesman Abdul Zahra Al-Hindawi said the issue of informal settlements has grown increasingly complex over the years, largely driven by rapid population growth. Despite the existence of a draft law addressing informal housing for several years, successive governments and parliamentary terms have failed to pass it due to objections to specific provisions.

Sources: Iraqi News

www.shafaqna.com

