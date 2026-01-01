Saudi Arabia opens registration for domestic pilgrims

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah opened registration for domestic pilgrims (citizens and residents) wishing to perform Hajj via the Nusuk app and the official website, nusuk.sa.

Package booking will begin on March 4, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

Priority during this phase, running until April 17, will be given to applicants who have not previously performed Hajj. If spaces remain, booking will open to other eligible applicants.

Applicants must be at least 15 years old and meet approved health requirements. Residents must hold a valid iqama, with priority for those issued more than a year ago.

Sources: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com