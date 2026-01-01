UN: Nearly 6.5 million people in Somalia at risk of severe hunger

Shafaqna English- Nearly 6.5 million people in Somalia are facing severe hunger due to drought, conflict and global aid cuts, according to New data from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification report.

The report also estimates that 1.84 million children under the age of 5 are expected to suffer acute malnutrition in 2026, including nearly 500,000 who will be severely malnourished.

“The drought emergency in Somalia has deepened alarmingly, with soaring water prices, limited food supplies, dying livestock and very little humanitarian funding,” said George Conway, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator for Somalia.

Sources: AP

