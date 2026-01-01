English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Iraqi homes feature a designated decorative space known as Ramadan corner

0

Shafaqna English- Many Iraqi homes feature a designated decorative space known as the Ramadan corner, where lanterns, crescent moons, stars, candles, as part of a symbolic to welcome Ramadan.

The custom has become a prominent feature in Iraqi households, particularly in Baghdad, where homes transform into symbolic settings reflecting the festive atmosphere of Ramadan, a trend further amplified by social media and festive displays in shopping centers, clubs, and other public venues.

Sources: Shafaq News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Ramadan in USA is a great opportunity to host interfaith dialogue

leila yazdani

Thousands of tents flooded across Gaza during Ramadan

nafiseh yazdani

Israeli settlers attack on Nablus-area mosque during Ramadan

leila yazdani

Syria: Popular markets in Damascus crowded during Ramadan

leila yazdani

Another difficult Ramadan for displaced in Gaza

leila yazdani

How is Ramadan celebrated in Iraq?

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.