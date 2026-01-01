English
Ramadan in USA is a great opportunity to host interfaith dialogue

Shafaqna English- Many mosques in USA host interfaith iftar dinners to which local non-Muslims are invited. These are great opportunities to host inter-faith dialogue and bring about a better understanding of Islam.

In the US, Ramadan does not look the same as in Muslim-majority countries, as life does not stop according to fasting hours. Muslims face the reality in workplaces of being surrounded by coworkers who are not fasting.

Despite this, however, back at home families bring similar Ramadan energy as the rest of the Muslim world. Families gather in anticipation of Maghreb waiting to break their fast with their loved ones. Iftar tables show this diversity in the large array of food on tables.

Muslims in America hail from numerous countries. There’s a great deal of diversity in terms of how Ramadan is celebrated in the US. Each ethnic group brings its own customs and traditions to the table.

American-Muslim organizations are also doing their part in having Americans recognize the importance of Ramazan in Islam–and through Ramazan festivities educate Americans about Islam.
Mosques also organize Ramadan bazaars for Bayram shopping.

