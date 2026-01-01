Shafaqna English | AI & HI adopted content- How is Ramadan celebrated in Canada?

Ramadan in Canada is celebrated in diverse and meaningful ways, reflecting the country’s multicultural Muslim population. While Canada is not a Muslim-majority country, Ramadan is widely observed within Muslim communities across the country.

Fasting & Daily Worship

Muslims fast from dawn (Fajr) to sunset (Maghrib), abstaining from food and drink. Because Canada is geographically large, fasting hours vary significantly:

In cities like Toronto and Montreal, fasting times are moderate.

In northern cities like Edmonton, fasts can be very long in late spring or summer (sometimes 16–18+ hours).

Many people attend nightly Taraweeh prayers at local mosques.

Community & Mosques

Major mosques host nightly prayers, community iftars (breaking of the fast), Qur’an recitations, and charity drives.

Iftar Gatherings

Families and friends gather at sunset to break their fast, often starting with dates and water. Many mosques and community centers host free public iftars. Multicultural dishes reflect Canada’s diversity — Middle Eastern, South Asian, African, and Southeast Asian foods are common.

Charity & Community Service

Charitable giving (zakat and sadaqah) increases during Ramadan. Some organizations organize food banks, fundraising events, and outreach programs.

Schools & Workplaces

Canada’s multicultural environment means many schools and workplaces:

Provide prayer spaces.

Adjust schedules for fasting students and employees.

Acknowledge Ramadan in diversity and inclusion programs.

In some cities, local governments and even landmarks acknowledge Ramadan with special lighting or greetings.

Eid al-Fitr Celebrations

At the end of Ramadan, Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr with large congregational prayers in mosques, convention centers, or parks. Cities like Toronto and Montreal host major Eid gatherings and festivals.

Overall, Ramadan in Canada blends religious devotion with strong community spirit, shaped by the country’s cultural diversity and inclusive environment.

The featured image is generated by ChatGPT Image Creator.

