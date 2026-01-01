Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Fasting – Weakness”

Question: I have a daughter who has attained the age of puberty and she must fast according to Islamic law but she is too weak to fast. How should she go about fasting?

Answer: A person cannot abandon fast on account of weakness. However, if she is so weak that fasting becomes totally unbearable, there is no objection to her breaking the fast. However, the necessary precaution is that she should suffice to eating and drinking to the extent of necessity only and she should also observe the qadha after the month of Ramadhan and she will not be liable to any kaffara.

