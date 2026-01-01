English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Israeli settlers set fire to homes, cars in West Bank during Ramadan

0

Shafaqna English- On Tuesday evening, Israeli settlers set fire to Palestinian homes and vehicles in the village of Susya, located south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, continuing a wave of attacks during Ramadan.

The rights group Al-Bidar reported that five homes and several cars belonging to Palestinian residents were burned. They stated that the settlers attacked the village, causing significant property damage and instilling fear among the residents, particularly among women and children.

Sources: Middle East monitors

Related posts

Taiwan: Muslims from 47 nationalities gather for Iftar at Taipei Grand Mosque

nasibeh yazdani

How is Ramadan celebrated in Canada?

asadian

Ramadan in USA is great opportunity to host interfaith dialogue

leila yazdani

Iraqi homes feature a designated decorative space known as Ramadan corner

leila yazdani

Thousands of tents flooded across Gaza during Ramadan

nafiseh yazdani

Saudi Arabia: Guesthouses in Hail open doors to strangers during Ramadan

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.