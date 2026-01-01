Israeli settlers set fire to homes, cars in West Bank during Ramadan

Shafaqna English- On Tuesday evening, Israeli settlers set fire to Palestinian homes and vehicles in the village of Susya, located south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, continuing a wave of attacks during Ramadan.

The rights group Al-Bidar reported that five homes and several cars belonging to Palestinian residents were burned. They stated that the settlers attacked the village, causing significant property damage and instilling fear among the residents, particularly among women and children.

Sources: Middle East monitors