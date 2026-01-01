Taiwan: Muslims from 47 nationalities gather for Iftar at Taipei Grand Mosque

Shafaqna English– Over 800 Muslims from 47 nationalities attended an iftar event at Taipei Grand Mosque earlier this week.
In a scene that symbolizes the unity of Muslims across borders and cultures, Taipei Grand Mosque in the north of the East Asian island witnessed a large gathering of more than 800 Muslims from 47 different nationalities on two consecutive nights, an event that demonstrates the strength of Islamic presence and the solidarity of Muslims despite their diverse backgrounds, the Muslimsaroundtheworld website reported.
The event is not just a seasonal religious occasion, but also reveals the depth of human and religious bonds that unite Taiwanese and other Muslims. The event emphasizes the role of mosques as unifying centers that strengthen religious identity and support coexistence and integration in multicultural societies.
Taipei Grand Mosque, the largest and oldest mosque in Taiwan, served as the main center of this unifying event, welcoming hundreds of fasting Muslims from Asian, African, and European countries. The halls and courtyards of the mosque were packed with participants, all of whom maintained a meticulous order and organization that demonstrated a high level of awareness and responsibility.
This large presence highlights the central role of the mosque as a religious and social institution, not only for resident Muslims but also for students, workers, and visitors, who find there a space that unites them in the values of faith, solidarity, and mutual support.
Sources: IQNA