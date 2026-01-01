Ramadan in Saudi Arabia: A festive season of worship and togetherness 

In the Hijaz region, many revive culturally rooted traditions that celebrate the moment wholeheartedly. The first signs of Ramadan appear in grocery baskets. Families stock up on essential ingredients and traditional beverages that define the month’s evenings.

Abir Abusulayman, an expert in Hijazi traditions, a tour guide in Al-Balad, and the CEO of Aloula charitable organization, shared insights into these customs.

“Families start to buy groceries, especially for Ramadan dishes,” she said. “Qamareddine and Subia are very popular. They are local beverages linked to Ramadan, served cold during iftar or sahoor.”

Alongside these refreshing drinks, certain dishes hold almost ceremonial status. “Al-Hab soup is the queen of the Ramadan table,” she added. Made from hearty grains, it is often purchased in large quantities and stored for the entire month.

She added that preparing sambusa with different fillings and storing it in large quantities is a cherished tradition. Most households begin preparing it at least two weeks before the holy month, as these savory parcels are equally indispensable.

“These are not just foods,” she said. “These are rituals.”

Soups vary from lentil to vegetable to shish barak, offering nourishment after long fasting hours. Healthy, warm and comforting, they are staples of the iftar spread.

Decoration is another essential expression of Ramadan’s joy. “It is a must,” she says. “It’s part of the happiness for citizens and expats alike.”

Whether installed by municipalities, illuminating streets and lamps, or lovingly arranged by families at home entrances and interiors, Ramadan lights glow across neighborhoods. The festive spirit extends to personal preparation as well.

“Ladies like to wear their thobes during Ramadan,” she said. Families dress in their finest, particularly when gathering for prayers or hosting guests.

Spiritual readiness is equally important. Prayer mats and women’s prayer garments are washed and perfumed, ensuring that worship spaces are fresh and inviting.

Throughout the Kingdom, Ramadan weaves together worship, cuisine, fashion, decoration, memory and family. It is a month where sensory details, such as the scent of incense, the sweetness of stuffed dates and the glow of streetlights, reflect spiritual devotion.