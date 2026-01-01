English
Interactive smart map system launched to facilitating movement of pilgrims at Two Holy Mosques

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia launched the smart interactive map system at the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina. This system contributes to facilitating the movement of visitors and pilgrims.

Speaking on the occasion,CEO of the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque Eng. Ghazi Al-Shahrani said that the smart interactive maps service represents a qualitative leap in spatial guidance. He noted that this service facilitates the movement of visitors and Umrah pilgrims, and enhances wayfinding efficiency within the Two Holy Mosques by providing real-time information and updated routes that support safe mobility and improve the overall experience.

Sources: Saudi Gazette

www.shafaqna.com

