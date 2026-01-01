Shafaqna English | AI & HI adopted content- How is Ramadan celebrated in Indonesia?

Ramadan in Indonesia — the world’s largest Muslim-majority country — is a deeply spiritual time blended with rich local traditions. Here’s how it’s typically celebrated:

1. Fasting (Puasa)

Muslims fast from dawn (Suhoor) until sunset (Iftar), just like in other countries. Work and school hours are often shortened to accommodate fasting.

At sunset, families and communities gather to break their fast together, often starting with sweet foods and drinks.

2. Popular Iftar Foods

Some classic Indonesian Ramadan treats include:

Kolak – a sweet dessert made from bananas, sweet potatoes, coconut milk, and palm sugar

Es Buah – mixed fruit in sweet syrup and ice

Gorengan – fried snacks like fritters

Kurma (dates) – traditionally eaten to break the fast

Street vendors selling “takjil” (light snacks for Iftar) appear everywhere in cities like Jakarta, Yogyakarta, and Surabaya.

3. Mosque Activities

Mosques are especially lively during Ramadan. Worshippers attend:

Tarawih prayers

Quran recitations

Religious lectures

Major mosques such as Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta attract thousands of worshippers.

4. Unique Indonesian Traditions

Padusan (Central Java)

Before Ramadan begins, many Javanese Muslims perform Padusan, a ritual cleansing bath in springs or water sources.

Dugderan (Semarang)

In Semarang, the Dugderan festival marks the start of Ramadan with parades and cultural performances.

Ngabuburit

A popular activity where people spend the late afternoon waiting for Iftar — often by walking around, socializing, or shopping at Ramadan markets.

5. Charity (Zakat & Sharing)

Giving to the poor is emphasized. Many Indonesians:

Pay Zakat (mandatory charity)

Distribute food packages

Organize community Iftars

The sense of togetherness and mutual support is very strong.

6. Mudik & Eid Preparation

As Ramadan ends, Indonesians prepare for Eid al-Fitr (Lebaran). Millions travel back to their hometowns in a tradition called Mudik — one of the world’s largest annual migrations.

Families clean homes, buy new clothes, and prepare special dishes like ketupat (rice cakes wrapped in palm leaves).

Overall Atmosphere

Ramadan in Indonesia is peaceful, festive, and community-oriented. Streets are lively before sunset, mosques are full at night, and there’s a beautiful mix of devotion and cultural celebration.

The featured image is generated by ChatGPT Image Creator.

