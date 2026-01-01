Workers training AI fear job loss and lower pay

Shafaqna English- Workers involved in training artificial intelligence systems say the technology is reducing job security, lowering income and affecting the quality of work.

Employees in fields such as editing, translation and marketing report being asked to train AI tools that now perform parts of their roles, often forcing them to correct machine errors.

According to the International Monetary Fund, artificial intelligence could affect about 40% of jobs worldwide, raising concerns about major changes in the global labour market.

Some professionals see AI as a useful assistant, but others warn that automation may reshape many careers in the coming years.

Source: Guardian

