Ramadan in Malaysia brings a strong sense of community

Shafaqna English- In Malaysia, Ramadan brings a strong sense of community. Beyond fasting from dawn to dusk, nightly prayers the month is defined by shared meals, charitable giving, and bustling bazaars that bring people together across cities and villages alike.

Across the country, the beginning of Ramadan brings a noticeable shift in daily life. In states such as Melaka, Johor, and Kedah, the first day is observed as a public holiday. Offices and government departments typically close earlier than usual throughout the month, and by late afternoon, traffic builds steadily as families head home to prepare for iftar.

When the Maghrib call to prayer is heard, many break their fast with dates and water, following Prophetic tradition. Sweet drinks such as sirap cincau, made with rose syrup and grass jelly, are also commonly served to restore energy after a long day.

By mid-afternoon each day, Ramadan bazaars begin operating in neighborhoods across Malaysia, often set up near mosques or busy residential areas. The markets draw steady crowds looking to purchase food for the evening meal.

Popular choices include nasi biryani, a rice-based dish fragrant with spices, murtabak, a pan-fried flatbread filled with minced meat and egg, and nasi kandar, a rice base served with a variety of curries spooned over rice. Meat skewers, or Satay, grilled over charcoal and paired with peanut sauce remains a consistent favorite.

One dish closely associated with Ramadan is bubur lambuk, a savory rice porridge cooked with minced beef, coconut milk, and herbs. It is widely distributed free of charge at mosques throughout the month.

Evenings are marked by Tarawih prayers at mosques, which see increased attendance throughout Ramadan. After prayers, light refreshments known as moreh are often shared among congregants.

As the month progresses, shopping districts and malls begin displaying festive decorations ahead of Hari Raya Aidilfitri (Eid Al Fitr), while families gather nightly to share meals at home.

Sources: Morocco World News

