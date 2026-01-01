English
Al-Aqsa Mosque: 100000 Palestinians Perform Second Friday Prayer of Ramadan on 27 February 2026

Shafaqna English- 100,000 Palestinians performed the second Friday prayer of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and its courtyards, amid strict restrictions imposed by Israeli occupation authorities on access to the site.

Jerusalem-based sources estimated that around 100,000 worshippers attended the prayer at the holy Mosque.

Thousands of Palestinians from the West Bank headed at dawn towards the Qalandiya checkpoint and Checkpoint 300, hoping to reach the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israeli forces closed the gates of the Qalandiya checkpoint after imposing restrictions on entry to Occupied Jerusalem during the second Friday of Ramadan.

Large numbers of worshipers were denied access on the grounds of lacking permits, despite Israeli authorities announcing that approximately 10,000 West Bank residents would be allowed entry each Friday.

