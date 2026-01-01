UN rights chief: World is becoming more dangerousas armed conflicts multiply

Shafaqna English- The UN human rights chief warned that the world is at an especially dangerous moment in history, as armed conflicts multiply, international law is increasingly ignored, and attacks on civilians intensify.

“The threat and use of force to solve disputes is becoming more frequent and normalized,” Volker Turk told the Human Rights Council, noting that the number of armed conflicts has nearly doubled since 2010 to about 60. “The world really is becoming a more dangerous place.”

