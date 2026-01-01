English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

UN rights chief: World is becoming more dangerousas armed conflicts multiply

0

Shafaqna English- The UN human rights chief warned that the world is at an especially dangerous moment in history, as armed conflicts multiply, international law is increasingly ignored, and attacks on civilians intensify.

“The threat and use of force to solve disputes is becoming more frequent and normalized,” Volker Turk told the Human Rights Council, noting that the number of armed conflicts has nearly doubled since 2010 to about 60. “The world really is becoming a more dangerous place.”

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN: Widespread violations of international law worldwide

asadian

26 EU countries urge respect for international law after US capture of Maduro

leila yazdani

UN’s Official warned about AI

nasibeh yazdani

South Africa: G20 Summit Declaration

nafiseh yazdani

UN’s Rights Chief: Gaza’s famine ‘direct result’ of Israeli actions

leila yazdani

21 Islamic countries strongly condemn Israel’s recent attacks on Iran

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.