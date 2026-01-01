All Praise is due to Allah: Commentary on Holy Quran (Chapter 1:2-3)

Shafaqna English- Commentary on on the Quran (Chapter 1:2-3) by Mohammad Sobhanie.

الْحَمْدُ لِلَّـهِ رَبِّ الْعَالَمِينَ ﴿٢﴾ الرَّحْمَـنِ الرَّحِيمِ ﴿٣﴾

1.2 All Praise is due to Allah

1:2 All Praise is due to Allah, the Lord, the Cherisher, and the Sustainer of all that exists.

1:3 The Most Gracious, The Ever Merciful.

Commentary: All praise (الْحَمْدُ) is due to Allah (SWT). The preposition “Al” in “Al- h amd” denotes “all”. Thus “Al- h amd” (الْحَمْدُ) means that “all praise and every praise” is due to Allah (SWT).

Three words imply praise in Arabic, but each word has a specific application. The word “Hamd” (حمد) means to praise someone’s good work, deeds, traits, or character, which has been done with free will and without coercion. For instance, we “Hamd” someone’s generosity, truthfulness, and helping hands. The word “Madh” (مدح) is mainly used to glorify natural beauty, such as the beauty of flowers or precious stones. The word “Shkura” (شکر) means to thank someone for their volunteer kindness. For instance, we thank Allah (SWT) for His bounties, blessing, and favors.

The word “Rabb” (رَبِّ) is translated to lord or someone who has power, authority, or influence, a master or ruler. It is the opposite of servants. For instance, “rabb ad-Dar (رَبُّ ٱلْدَّار)” means the “lord and master of the house”, “rabb al-ssafeenati (رَبُّ السَّفِينَةِ)” means “the lord of the ship” (رَبُّ الْعَرْشِ الْعَظِيمِ) and the “Lord of the Mighty Throne”.

Allah (SWT) refers to himself as “Rabb” in many verses of the Quran. He is the Lord of the universe and manages the universe’s affairs. He fosters, nurtures, and provides care to every being until they reach their intended goal, maturity, and perfection.

The world “Al-A a lameen” (الْعَالَمِينَ) is the plural of “al-Alam” (الْعَالَمِ), and the latter means the world, such as the world of plants (العالم النباتات), animals (ألعالم الحيوانات), human beings, (ألعالم الإنسان), angels (ألعالم الملائكة), etc. Hence, “Al-A a lameen” (الْعَالَمِينَ) means the all of the worlds of existence. Nevertheless, “Al-A a lameen” (الْعَالَمِينَ) in the Qur’an usually refers to the world of human beings and the jinn[1], the world of human beings in specific eras[2], as well as the entire universe[3]. See the appendix for related verses.

Fully comprehending Allah’s names are beyond the human intellectual capacity. For example, we know Allah (SWT) is the All-Knowing and the All-Wise (الْعَلِيمُ الْحَكِيمُ). Yet, it is beyond man’s intellectual capacity to understand, comprehend, and describe the entire quantity and quality of Allah’s knowledge.

Allah (SWT) has the most beautiful names[4], and whatever emanates from His will is the best[5]. Each of His names describes different aspects of His infinitely faceted character. For instance, He is All-powerful (قَوِيٌّ), the Most Gracious (الرَّحْمَـنِ), the Ever Merciful (الرَّحِيمِ), the Oft-Forgiving (الْغَفَّارُ), the All-Provider (الرَّزَّاقُ), etc. Hence, we praise Allah (SWT) for His beautiful names, magnificent creations, unbounded bounties, and blessings. Above all, we glorify Him for being the Lord, the Cherisher and Sustainer of the universe in which we live (رَبِّ الْعَالَمِينَ).

Appendix : Related verses which describe the meaning of (لِلْعَالَمِينَ) in the Qur’an:

تَبَارَكَ الَّذِي نَزَّلَ الْفُرْقَانَ عَلَى عَبْدِهِ لِيَكُونَ لِلْعَالَمِينَ نَذِيرًا ﴿١﴾

25:1 Blessed is He Who sent down the criterion (the Qur’an) upon His servant that he may be a warner to the nations (human beings and the jinn)

فَلِلَّـهِ الْحَمْدُ رَبِّ السَّمَاوَاتِ وَرَبِّ الْأَرْضِ رَبِّ الْعَالَمِينَ ﴿٣٦﴾

45:36 So all praise is due to Allah, the Lord of the heavens and the Lord of the earth, and the Lord of all that exists (entire universe).

وَإِذْ قَالَتِ الْمَلَائِكَةُ يَا مَرْيَمُ إِنَّ اللَّـهَ اصْطَفَاكِ وَطَهَّرَكِ وَاصْطَفَاكِ عَلَى نِسَاءِ الْعَالَمِينَ ﴿٤٢﴾

3:42 And (remember) when the angels said: “O Maryam! Verily, Allah has chosen you, purified you, and chosen you above the women of the nations (in your eras).”

Word-for-Word Translation:

1:2 [الْحَمْدُ] All praises and thanks [لِلَّـهِ] be to Allah [رَبِّ] the Lord [الْعَالَمِينَ] of the universe

1:3 [الرَّحْمَـنِ] the Most Gracious [الرَّحِيمِ] the Most Merciful

Note:

[1]. al-Furqan 25:1, Al-i-Imran 3:42.

[2]. Al-Baqara 2:47.

[3]. al-Jathiya 45:36.

[4]. Al-A’raf 7:180 (وَلِلَّـهِ الْأَسْمَاءُ الْحُسْنَى).

[5]. As-Sajda 32:7 (الَّذِي أَحْسَنَ كُلَّ شَيْءٍ خَلَقَهُ).

Part of a Series: Commentary on on the Quran (Chapter 1) by Mohammad Sobhanie

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