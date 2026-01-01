Qatar: Doha comes alive after iftar during Ramadan

Shafaqna English- Throughout Ramadan, Qatar’s cultural and public spaces host a dense calendar of activities blending spirituality, heritage, and family entertainment.

After iftar, Doha comes alive. Souqs, cultural venues, and public promenades fill with families and visitors, while Ramadan tents and hotel majlis host suhoor gatherings that often continue until dawn.

Ramadan in Qatar reshapes public life, tempering commerce and leisure while amplifying religious observance, social solidarity, and the country’s deeply rooted Islamic traditions.

Home to an estimated 3.1-3.2 million residents, Qatar is one of the world’s most demographically diverse countries. Expatriates account for nearly 88-89% of the population, while Qatari nationals represent approximately 11-12%.

Despite this diversity, Ramadan remains the clearest expression of the country’s Islamic identity, reshaping public life in ways that transcend nationality, language, and background.

Ramadan also centers powerfully around Qatar’s mosques, particularly major landmarks such as the Imam Muhammad ibn Abd al-Wahhab Grand Mosque, Education City Mosque, and Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Mosque, which draw tens of thousands of worshippers for Taraweeh and late-night prayers.

