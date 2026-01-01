HRW calls on World to listen to women in Afghanistan

Shafaqna English- Human Rights Watch has called on United Nations member states to listen to the women and girls of Afghanistan and place their voices at the center of attention.

The organization stated at the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council, that member states must take further action to protect the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan.

Human Rights Watch emphasized that UN member states must recognize gender apartheid as a crime against humanity.

These statements come as, over more than four years since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan, the rights of women and girls have been severely violated, and they have been deprived of their most basic rights, including the right to education and work.

