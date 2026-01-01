English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 3Other News

HRW calls on World to listen to women in Afghanistan

0

Shafaqna English- Human Rights Watch has called on United Nations member states to listen to the women and girls of Afghanistan and place their voices at the center of attention.

The organization stated at the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council, that member states must take further action to protect the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan.

Human Rights Watch emphasized that UN member states must recognize gender apartheid as a crime against humanity.

These statements come as, over more than four years since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan, the rights of women and girls have been severely violated, and they have been deprived of their most basic rights, including the right to education and work.

Sources: Hasht e Subh Daily

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Red Cross: 850 families in Kandahar achieve access to drinking water

leila yazdani

Afghanistan: Number of working children on streets of Herat increased

nafiseh yazdani

Women in Afghanistan under Taliban rule are grappling with severe deprivation

leila yazdani

Afghanistan: Shortage of clean drinking water in Kabul worsens in Ramadan

leila yazdani

Afghanistan: Low-income families in Herat under strain during Ramadan

nafiseh yazdani

Afghans face challenges in celebrating Ramadan due to sanctions & poverty

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.