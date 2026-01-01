At least 148 students martyred in an airstrike on a girls’ school in southern Iran

Shafaqna English- An Israeli strike targeting a girls’ school in Minab, Hormozgan Province, has left at least 148 students dead and 60 others wounded.

Minab’s provincial governor, Mohammad Radmehr, confirmed to IRNA on Saturday that the Shajareye Tayabeh school had been directly attacked and that several students had been martyred.

He said rescue and aid operations were underway at the school, adding that the security situation in the city was under control.

The United States and the Israeli regime launched a joint act of aggression against Iran early on Saturday.

Sources: IRNA

