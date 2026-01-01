How is Ramadan celebrated in Iran?

Ramadan in Iran is a deeply spiritual and family-centered month with unique Persian traditions.

Here’s how it’s typically celebrated:

Ramadan in Iran

Fasting and daily rhythm

Like Muslims everywhere, Iranians fast from dawn to sunset, avoiding food and drink during daylight hours. The day starts very early with Sahari (Suhoor) — a light pre-dawn meal — and ends with Iftar, the meal to break the fast.

During the day:

Restaurants and cafés are usually closed

Eating in public is not allowed

Life becomes quieter and slower

After sunset, the whole atmosphere changes — streets become lively, shops open, and families gather.

Iftar (Eftari) – the heart of Ramadan

Iftar is the most important social moment.

People usually break their fast with:

Dates and tea

Bread, cheese, and fresh herbs

Soup ( ash )

Halim (wheat and meat porridge)

Saffron sweets like zoolbia and bamieh

Families invite relatives, neighbors, and friends, and many mosques provide free public iftar for the poor.

This strong emphasis on sharing food builds community and generosity.

Charity and helping others

Ramadan is a major time for:

Giving zakat and sadaqah (charity)

Donating food and clothes

Volunteering at mosques to serve iftar

Helping the needy is considered one of the most important acts of the month.

Night prayers and special holy nights

Nights are very spiritual in Iran.

People:

Attend mosques for Qur’an recitation

Pray late into the night

Observe the Nights of Qadr (very important in Shia Islam) with long prayers, supplications, and placing the Qur’an on the head as a ritual

These nights commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Ali (AS), which has special significance in Iran’s Shia tradition.

Unique Iranian customs

Some traditions you see especially in Iran:

Sending a full iftar meal from the groom’s family to the bride’s family

Women sewing “wish bags” for blessings

Special regional children’s celebrations (in southern Iran)

These are cultural, not religious, but widely practiced.

Social life and evening atmosphere

After iftar:

Streets become busy and festive

People visit parks, shrines, and historical sites (often open late in Ramadan)

Families go out for desserts and tea

It feels almost like a nightly festival.

Eid al-Fitr in Iran

At the end of Ramadan:

Huge Eid prayers are held in mosques and public squares

People wear new clothes

Visit relatives

Give gifts and sweets

It’s one of the biggest celebrations of the year.

In short

Ramadan in Iran is: