How is Ramadan celebrated in Iran?

Ramadan in Iran is a deeply spiritual and family-centered month with unique Persian traditions.
Here’s how it’s typically celebrated:
Ramadan in Iran
Fasting and daily rhythm
Like Muslims everywhere, Iranians fast from dawn to sunset, avoiding food and drink during daylight hours. The day starts very early with Sahari (Suhoor) — a light pre-dawn meal — and ends with Iftar, the meal to break the fast.
During the day:
Restaurants and cafés are usually closed
Eating in public is not allowed
Life becomes quieter and slower
After sunset, the whole atmosphere changes — streets become lively, shops open, and families gather.
Iftar (Eftari) – the heart of Ramadan
Iftar is the most important social moment.
People usually break their fast with:
Dates and tea
Bread, cheese, and fresh herbs
Soup (ash)
Halim (wheat and meat porridge)
Saffron sweets like zoolbia and bamieh
Families invite relatives, neighbors, and friends, and many mosques provide free public iftar for the poor.
This strong emphasis on sharing food builds community and generosity.
Charity and helping others
Ramadan is a major time for:
Giving zakat and sadaqah (charity)
Donating food and clothes
Volunteering at mosques to serve iftar
Helping the needy is considered one of the most important acts of the month.
Night prayers and special holy nights
Nights are very spiritual in Iran.
People:
Attend mosques for Qur’an recitation
Pray late into the night
Observe the Nights of Qadr (very important in Shia Islam) with long prayers, supplications, and placing the Qur’an on the head as a ritual
These nights commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Ali (AS), which has special significance in Iran’s Shia tradition.
Unique Iranian customs
Some traditions you see especially in Iran:
Sending a full iftar meal from the groom’s family to the bride’s family
Women sewing “wish bags” for blessings
Special regional children’s celebrations (in southern Iran)
These are cultural, not religious, but widely practiced.
Social life and evening atmosphere
After iftar:
Streets become busy and festive
People visit parks, shrines, and historical sites (often open late in Ramadan)
Families go out for desserts and tea
It feels almost like a nightly festival.
Eid al-Fitr in Iran
At the end of Ramadan:
Huge Eid prayers are held in mosques and public squares
People wear new clothes
Visit relatives
Give gifts and sweets
It’s one of the biggest celebrations of the year.
In short
Ramadan in Iran is:
Very family-oriented
Rich in Persian food traditions
Focused on charity and Shia night rituals
Quiet by day, lively and social by night
