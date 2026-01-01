English
Imams Council of Michigan condemns aggression against Iran

Shafaqna English- The Imams Council of Michigan issued a statement today (February 28, 2026) condemning aggression against Iran, calling for an immediate ceasefire and return to diplomacy.

According to Shafaqna, the Imams Council of Michigan strongly condemned the recent aggression and military escalation against Iran.

“This escalation comes at a time when diplomatic talks and negotiations were reportedly underway, making the turn to force both premature and unjustifiable”, the statement reads.

The signers of the statement called the US government to “immediately halt all acts of aggression; de-escalate military tensions; return to serious, good-faith negotiations; and seek diplomatic solutions that protect regional and global peace.”

