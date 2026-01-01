UNSC holds meeting following US-Israeli aggression against Iran

Shafaqna English- The UN Security Council held a meeting following US-Israeli aggression against Iran.

According to Shafaqna, in this meeting, Antonio Guterres, the UN Secretary General, condemned the military escalation in the Middle East.

Amir-Saeid Iravani, Iran’s UN ambassador, has announced that “Iran will continue to exercise its right of self-defense decisively and without recitation until the aggression ceases in full and unequivocal terms.”

“Iran remains firmly committed to respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighboring countries,” he added.

Earlier today, the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called on the UN Security Council to discuss the US-Israeli aggression on Iran.

