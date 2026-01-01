English
Iraq: Official Holiday declared in Karbala and Najaf Ashraf

Shafaqna English- Following announcement of Iran’s Supreme Leader’s martyrdom, official holiday declared in Karbala and Najaf Ashraf, Iraq.

According to Shafaqna, following the announcement of The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s martyrdom the Governor of Karbala and Najaf declared today (Sunday March 1, 2026) an official holiday.

Accordingly, the offices in these two provinces were announced closed. Also, three days of public mourning were declared in Dhi Qar Governorate, Iraq.

Source: INA

