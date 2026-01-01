Ammar al-Hakim: “Ayatollah Khamenei was founder of an approach in resilience and steadfastness on principles”

Shafaqna English- Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim, leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement, said in a statement regarding the martyrdom of the Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran: “With hearts full of sorrow and with contentment with the divine decree, we offer our condolences to the Islamic Ummah and to lovers of truth and seekers of truth worldwide on the martyrdom of His Eminence Ayatollah Al-Uzma, the great mujahid, Imam Sayyid Ali Khamenei (May his grave be sanctified).”

According to Shafaqna, Sayyid Ammar al-Hakim added: “He departed to meet his Creator after a blessed path of knowledge and jihad in the way of God, and efforts in service of religion and the issues of the Islamic Ummah.”

Al-Hakim stated: “This great departed soul was a symbol of knowledge and religion, and an embodiment of patience and steadfastness, who spent his life in pursuit of knowledge and the dissemination of the noble principles of Islam, and strove in defense of the issues of his Ummah, and was the founder of an approach in resilience and steadfastness on principles.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian

