Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s message of condolence following martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani issued a message of condolence following the martyrdom of the Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran.

According to Shafaqna, the full text of the message of the Supreme Religious Authority is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

(To Almighty we belong, to Him shall we return)

With deep sorrow, I express my condolences to the noble people of Iran and all Muslims of the world on the occasion of the martyrdom of the Islamic Republic’s Supreme Leader, the Grand Ayatollah Khamenei (Allah be pleased with him).

The lofty position of that noble person and his unique role in the steering of the Islamic Republic over many years is obvious to everyone.

Undoubtedly, the enemies are trying to attack dear Iran by martyring His Eminence and mass military aggression against the country. The great nation of this country is expected not to allow the aggressors to achieve their sinister goals in this difficult and sensitive situation, while maintaining national unity and cohesion.

I ask the Almighty God for His late Excellency, the highest degrees and divine pleasure, and for all those who are grieving, patience and great reward.

And there is no power except with God, the Most High.

11/Mubarak month/1447 AH

Ali al-Husseini al-Sistani

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com