Pope expresses deep concern over recent violence in Iran

Shafaqna English- Pope Leo XIV expressed “deep concern” over recent violence in Iran.

Speaking at the Angelus on Sunday, Pope Leo XIV appeals for nations to recall their moral responsibility to seek peace, as violence escalates in the Middle East after the US and Israel carry out airstrikes on Iran.

“Stability and peace are not built with mutual threats, nor with weapons, which sow destruction, pain, and death, but only through a reasonable, authentic, and responsible dialogue,” he said.

Sources: Vatican News 

