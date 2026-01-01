English
Deadly bombing of primary school in Iran is a grave violation of humanitarian law

Shafaqna English- The bombing of a primary school in south Iran during the US and Israeli attacks on Iran constitutes a grave violation of humanitarian law, the UN education agency, UNESCO, said.

The missiles reportedly destroyed a girl’s primary school in Minab, southern Iran, killing around 150 and wounding almost 100.

In a statement released on social media, UNESCO expressed deep alarm at the impact of the military attacks, which continued into Sunday, and noted that pupils in a place dedicated to learning are protected under international humanitarian law, and that “attacks against educational institutions endanger students and teachers and undermine the right to education.”

Sources: News.un.org

