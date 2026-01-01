English
Iranian President: Provisional Leadership Council starts working

Shafaqna English- Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian announced the start of a provisional Leadership Council work to continue the path and legacy of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

According to Shafaqna, in a video address, the Iranian President reiterated the Islamic Republic’s steadfastness against aggressors.

He said that the assassination of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will bring nothing but humiliation for the United States and the Israeli regime.

Dr. Pezeshkian said that, under Article 110 of the Constitution, the Interim Leadership Council has begun its work.

According to the Iranian Constitution, the President, the Head of the Judiciary, and one of the jurist members of the Constitutional Council would temporarily assume the duties of the Leader until the next Leader is elected.

Accordingly the Provisional Leadership Council is now established by participation of Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, Hujjat al-Islam Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei and Ayatollah Alireza Arafi.

