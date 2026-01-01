Emergency meeting of IAEA BoG convenes in Vienna

Shafaqna English- An emergency meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors has opened in Vienna due to US and Israeli military strikes continue against Iran.

The session was convened on Monday at Iran’s request that was formally submitted by Russia, a member of the IAEA Board.

Iran’s Permanent Mission in Vienna had called for the meeting in a letter addressed to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

The mission said in a statement on X that the meeting should urgently address “baseless allegations, hostile threats, and unlawful measures” targeting Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

Iran calls on IAEA to condemn illegal attacks on its nuclear facilities

Reza Najafi, Iran’s permanent representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has rejected US claims about Iran’s efforts to build nuclear weapons which was used as a pretext for attacking the country, calling on the agency to strongly condemn the illegal attacks on Iranian nuclear sites.

Addressing an extraordinary meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors on Monday, Najafi said that these claims reflect the widespread use of deceit in US foreign policy.

Sources: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com