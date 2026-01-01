English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsEuropeFeatured 3Other News

Dozens of Muslim footballers fasting for Ramadan 2026 in Europe’s top Leagues

0

Shafaqna English- Across Europe’s top leagues, from England to Spain, France, Germany, and Italy, dozens of Muslim footballers are observing Ramadan 2026 while competing at the highest level of the sport.

Players are balancing their spiritual commitment with professional demands, running, passing, and scoring while fasting from dawn to sunset.

Clubs have adapted in different ways: the Premier League allows official sunset pauses for quick hydration, La Liga and Serie A rely on tailored nutrition and discreet breaks, and French teams require players to manage fasting mostly on their own. For stars like Noussair Mazraoui, Mohamed Salah, and Lamine Yamal, Ramadan is as much a mental and spiritual challenge as it is a physical one.

Sources: Morocco World News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Ramadan 2026: Saudi Arabia distributes 240,000 Qur’an copies to Umrah pilgrims

nasibeh yazdani

[Shafaqna exclusive] Kashmiris gather for Quran recitation during Ramadan

asadian

Algerians face a price rise during Ramadan

leila yazdani

Qatar: Doha comes alive after iftar during Ramadan

leila yazdani

Al-Aqsa Mosque: 100000 Palestinians Perform Second Friday Prayer of Ramadan on 27 February 2026

leila yazdani

[Photos] Al-Abbas (AS) Holy Shrine provides more than 4,000 Iftar meals for pilgrims

nafiseh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.