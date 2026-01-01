Dozens of Muslim footballers fasting for Ramadan 2026 in Europe’s top Leagues

Shafaqna English- Across Europe’s top leagues, from England to Spain, France, Germany, and Italy, dozens of Muslim footballers are observing Ramadan 2026 while competing at the highest level of the sport.

Players are balancing their spiritual commitment with professional demands, running, passing, and scoring while fasting from dawn to sunset.

Clubs have adapted in different ways: the Premier League allows official sunset pauses for quick hydration, La Liga and Serie A rely on tailored nutrition and discreet breaks, and French teams require players to manage fasting mostly on their own. For stars like Noussair Mazraoui, Mohamed Salah, and Lamine Yamal, Ramadan is as much a mental and spiritual challenge as it is a physical one.

Sources: Morocco World News

