Official: Nine hospitals destroyed in US-Israeli attacks against Iran

Shafaqna English- Nine hospitals and medical centers were destroyed during the blatant aggression against Iran by the Israel and the United States.

Consequently, a number of these medical centers have been evacuated due to the possibility of further attacks, A member of the Health and Treatment Commission of the Parliament says told IRNA on Monday.

Aljazeera reported that a baby in an incubator was evacuated along with patients from the Gandhi Hospital in northern Tehran after US-Israeli airstrikes hit the facility. The hospital and surrounding residential areas have reportedly been severely damaged.

Anadolu Ajansi wrote that US-Israeli airstrikes targeted Gandhi Hospital in northern Tehran on Sunday, Iranian media reported. Footage broadcast on state television showed broken windows and damage to parts of the hospital’s facade. In the footage, nurses were seen evacuating newborns from the hospital and attempting to transfer them to another location.

According to Anadolu Ajansi, the Iranian Red Crescent Society released images suggesting that its headquarters and several hospitals had been targeted in the strikes.

Sources: IRNA, Aljazeera, Anadolu Ajansi

