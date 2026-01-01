MSF: 26 humanitarian workers missing following violence in South Sudan

Shafaqna English- Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has said that 26 of its staff members have gone missing following violence in South Sudan’s Jonglei state.
Among the 291 MSF staff in Lankien and Pieri towns, many who evacuated the hospital amid warnings of a possible attack are now sheltering in remote areas with their families, facing limited access to food, water, and basic services, MSF told Eye Radio news website.
MSF said violence has halted all medical services in Lankien and Pieri, leaving around 250,000 people without health care.
Sources: Middle East Monitor