English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Ramadan 2026: Saudi Arabia distributes 240,000 Qur’an copies to Umrah pilgrims

0

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia distributes 240,000 Qur’an copies to Umrah pilgrims at Al-Miqat Mosque in the holy month of Ramadan.

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, through its Madinah branch, carried out the distribution in line with its efforts to serve pilgrims and visitors arriving in the city.

The gift included copies of the Qur’an in various sizes, as well as translations of its meanings into several international languages.

Sources: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

In the Name of Allah: Commentary on the Holy Quran (1:1)

asadian

Surah Al-Ankabut

Yahya

[Shafaqna exclusive] Kashmiris gather for Quran recitation during Ramadan

asadian

Dozens of Muslim footballers fasting for Ramadan 2026 in Europe’s top Leagues

leila yazdani

Algerians face a price rise during Ramadan

leila yazdani

Surah Al-Qasas

Yahya

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.