Ramadan 2026: Saudi Arabia distributes 240,000 Qur’an copies to Umrah pilgrims

Shafaqna English- Saudi Arabia distributes 240,000 Qur’an copies to Umrah pilgrims at Al-Miqat Mosque in the holy month of Ramadan.

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, through its Madinah branch, carried out the distribution in line with its efforts to serve pilgrims and visitors arriving in the city.

The gift included copies of the Qur’an in various sizes, as well as translations of its meanings into several international languages.

Sources: Arab News

