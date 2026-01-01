English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Mourning ceremony held in Tanzania for martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei

0

Shafaqna English- A mourning ceremony was held at the Iranian Cultural Center in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, for the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei.

The Iranian ambassador to the East African country, some Iranians residing in Tanzania and hundreds of Tanzanians who love the Islamic Revolution, attended the event on Sunday.

Ali Dina, a prominent Shia cleric, addressed the ceremony, highlighting the faith and steadfastness of Ayatollah Khamenei, noting that he would not hesitate for a moment on the path he had chosen.

Sources: IQNA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

[Shafaqna exclusive] Kashmiris mourn martyrdom of Leader of Islamic Revolution

asadian

Iranian President: Provisional Leadership Council starts working

asadian

[Photos] Mashhad: Pilgrims mourn martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei at Imam Reza (AS) Holy Shrine

leila yazdani

[Photos +Video] Changing flag of Holy Dome of Imam Reza (AS) following martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei

leila yazdani

[Video] Najaf Ashraf: Pilgrims mourn martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei at Imam Ali (AS) Holy Shrine

leila yazdani

[Video] Karbala: Pilgrims mourn martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei at Imam Hussain (AS) Holy Shrine

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.