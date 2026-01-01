Mourning ceremony held in Tanzania for martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei

Shafaqna English- A mourning ceremony was held at the Iranian Cultural Center in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, for the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei.
The Iranian ambassador to the East African country, some Iranians residing in Tanzania and hundreds of Tanzanians who love the Islamic Revolution, attended the event on Sunday.
Ali Dina, a prominent Shia cleric, addressed the ceremony, highlighting the faith and steadfastness of Ayatollah Khamenei, noting that he would not hesitate for a moment on the path he had chosen.
Sources: IQNA