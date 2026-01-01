Bosnia: Sarajevo hosts “Ramadan Nights” program

The “Ramadan Nights” program is an event that combines spirituality with culture and religious identity. It was launched in a ceremony at the Ghazi Khsoro Beig historical school, a prominent Islamic building in the city.

At the ceremony, Abdul Ghaffar Walic, the top imam of the council, and Aziz Alili, a Quran memorizer, discussed the experience of Ramadan from a religious and cultural perspective.

They emphasized that Ramadan is not only a time for fasting and prayer but also an opportunity for social proximity, dialogue and knowing one another and that the “Ramadan Nights” program contributes to these.

The participation of students and youth in the program has enhanced it and given it an enthusiastic atmosphere.

The program emphasizes that Sarajevo offers a unique experience to visitors by mixing history, spirituality, worship, and art and combining local and global dimensions.

It also introduces Ramadan as a cultural and tourism bridge and redefines the relationship between Sarajevo and those visiting the city.