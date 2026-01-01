English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
UN: Record number of armed conflicts affects 473 million children worldwide

Shafaqna English- UN political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo warned that a record number of armed conflicts are impacting 473 million children worldwide, with serious violations increasing by 25% from 2023 to 2024.

She highlighted the increasing targeting of schools and a 24% decline in education funding, emphasizing that education in conflict zones is crucial for children’s survival. DiCarlo stressed that preventing and ending wars is the best way to protect children, while Melania Trump called for empowering children through education and technology to promote peace.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansi 

www.shafaqna.com

 

