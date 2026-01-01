Food culture plays a major role in Bangladesh during Ramadan

Shafaqna English- One of the most important aspects of Ramadan in Bangladesh is the strong community atmosphere. In cities such as Dhaka, streets and markets become highly active in the late afternoon as people buy traditional iftar foods.

Charity plays a central role in Ramadan practice, with families and organizations distributing food and financial aid to those in need.

Common items include chickpeas, puffed rice, and fried snacks such as piyaju (onion fritters) and beguni (fried eggplant). Sweet foods like jilapi (a syrupy fried dessert) and hearty dishes such as haleem are also widely consumed during the evening meal that breaks the fast.

