UN: Some 200,000 children in Afghanistan face acute malnutrition in 2026

Shafaqna English- 200,000 more children in Afghanistan face acute malnutrition in 2026, a UN official said on Tuesday.

“Acute malnutrition ⁠among children is ⁠soaring. Last year we saw the highest surge ever recorded in Afghanistan, and this year, a staggering 3.7 million children will need malnutrition treatment,” the World Food Programme’s Country Director John Aylieff told a Geneva press briefing.

Some 200,000 additional children face acute malnutrition this year, he added. Funding cuts mean the UN agency has the resources to treat only one in four children with acute malnutrition, Aylieff said.

Sources: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com

